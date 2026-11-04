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Democrat Nate Willems is Iowa’s Attorney General-elect
By O. Kay Henderson,2 days ago
Democrat Nate Willems has defeated Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, who was seeking a second term. Willems said his victory, alongside other Democrats on the 2026 ticket, will “rebalance” Iowa politics. “It’s not a red state, it’s not a blue state,” Willems said during a phone interview with Radio Iowa. “I don’t know if it’s a purple state, but it’s a state where both Democrats and Republicans can win statewide and everybody’s going to have a seat at the table.”
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