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Montero: “Zhegrova is a Brazilian-type player – here’s how I would have stopped him”
By Gianluca Minchiotti,3 days ago
Paolo Montero, a former defender and manager of Juventus, told Tuttosport about the current Juventus side: "You have to understand the objective and the cause. Do this Juve side have that clear in their minds? I hope so. That week, I met some very good lads who behaved well. Locatelli, Bremer, Cambiaso was shyer, but I spoke to them."