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VA's New 135,000-Square-Foot Outpatient Clinic Will Serve More than 120K Veterans
By Katherine Plummer,2 days ago
The Department of Veterans Affairs is opening a new outpatient clinic in Sarasota, Fla. The new 135,000-square-foot clinic announced Oct. 30 is the second VA initiative in Sarasota County and is projected to serve more than 120,000 veterans annually across Sarasota and Manatee counties. "This future VA clinic serves as...
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