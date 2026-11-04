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Ford Racing Veterans Day Schedule: Six Teams, 12 Drivers, and a Lot of Entertainment
By Katherine Plummer,2 days ago
Ford Racing has announced the drivers it will feature during its inaugural Veterans Day event. The car company, in collaboration with NASCAR, is hosting the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic event Nov. 11 at the Daytona International Speedway course in Daytona Beach, Fla., to honor and celebrate those who have served the United States.