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VA Releases Resource Guide for Teachers Ahead of Veterans Day
By Katherine Plummer,2 days ago
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has released a new resource document to help teachers educate students about Veterans Day. The VA guide, which the department releases every year, includes information about the origins of Veterans Day, lesson plans and student activities for different age groups to help teach students about military service, flag etiquette guidance, and guidance on specific conflicts involving the U.S.
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