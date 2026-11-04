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Warner edges Mizusawa in Accomack; voters split on constitutional amendments
2 days ago
Democrat Mark R. Warner held a narrow lead over Republican Bert Mizusawa among Accomack County voters, while residents supported one proposed constitutional amendment and opposed two others, according to unofficial November 3 election results. With all 16 precincts reporting election-night totals, Warner received 6,941 votes, or 50.38%, to Mizusawa’s 6,824...