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The Beautiful Tūī
By Critterman,2 days ago
The tūī is 1 of the largest species in the diverse Australasian honeyeater family. They are 1 of 2 living species of that family that dwell in New Zealand. Introduced mammals pose the most severe direct threat to these birds. Rats, stoats, weasels, and ferrets frequently prey on their eggs, nestlings, and incubating females. Feral cats and hawks also hunt adults and juveniles. Widespread deforestation since European settlement drastically reduced the native lowland forests that they rely on for survival. Fragmented habitats force them to travel greater distances in search of seasonal food supplies. Invasive species such as possums disrupt the tūī’s food supply by heavily browsing on the flowers and fruits of native trees (like kōwhai, pūriri, and rewarewa), leaving fewer sources of nectar and less food resources available. Among suburban environments, these birds are vulnerable to various urban hazards. They are known to suffer from lead poisoning, which can occur when they drink rainwater collecting on old building roofs with lead flashing. Highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) has reached New Zealand. While it presents an acute danger to small, isolated island populations, it still remains a monitored biosecurity threat for all native species of birds. However, despite these threats, these critters are abundant enough to be listed as Least Concern by the IUCN. Their population trend is listed as decreasing though.