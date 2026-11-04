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Harry Kane falls agonisingly short of Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic Champions League goal record in Bayern Munich victory against Atletico Madrid
By Muhammad Zaki,2 days ago
Bayern Munich secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, relying on strikes from Lennart Karl and Konrad Laimer to secure all three points. Although Kane failed to add his own name to the scoresheet, the Ballon d'Or winner still influenced the match by providing the assist for Laimer's crucial second goal.