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DP World Tour boss makes explosive ‘destroy’ claim about LIV Golf’s $7bn mission
By Ross Kilvington,2 days ago
DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings has claimed that LIV Golf spent more than $7bn between 2022 and 2026 with one of its main objectives being to “destroy” the DPWT. The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced it was withdrawing funding for the breakaway tour earlier this year, with many players jumping ship amid the LIV 2.0 era getting underway in 2027.