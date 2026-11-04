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STMicro doubles microcontroller muscle for robots and power systems
By Nick Farrell,2 days ago
STMicroelectronics has unveiled a new generation of microcontrollers that offer twice the processing performance of their predecessors, targeting industrial robots, power supplies, and increasingly demanding data centre equipment. The STM32G5 series uses Arm Cortex-M33 processors running at 280MHz, delivering 1,136 CoreMark points compared with 569 for the previous STM32G4 generation....