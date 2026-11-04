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Skyworks and Qorvo merger starts with a sales slump
By Nick Farrell,2 days ago
Skyworks has barely finished celebrating its Qorvo merger before warning investors that its newly enlarged semiconductor business faces a quarterly sales decline. The company expects revenue between $1.8 billion and $1.9 billion for the December quarter, its first reporting period following the combination. That compares with approximately $1.98 billion generated by the two businesses during their respective September quarters, hardly the triumphant beginning management might have preferred.