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Trump’s China chip ban threatens $45 billion US factory deal
By Nick Farrell,2 days ago
The Trump administration’s restrictions on semiconductor manufacturing equipment exports to China are threatening a proposed $45 billion investment in American memory chip factories. According to Reuters, South Korean memory giant SK Hynix is struggling to secure US government approval for equipment needed to expand production at its Dalian facility...