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Before ‘The Rings of Power’ Returns, Peter Jackson’s Epic Fantasy Is a Global Streaming Hit
By Michael John Petty,2 days ago
With the return of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power just around the corner, there’s no better way to prepare than by revisiting Middle-earth. But if you’ve already binged through the first two seasons of the Prime Video series and are looking for something more, we have good news. For our international friends, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey has been making waves on Netflix this past week, arriving in the Top 10 of all Movies outside the U.S., according to FlixPatrol. For those of us stateside, we'll have to either log into HBO Max or pull out our home video collection, but either way, there’s no reason not to give these J.R.R. Tolkien-inspired adventures another go.