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Bosch Creator Michael Connelly Officially Teases Release Month for ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’s Final Season
By Makuochi Echebiri,2 days ago
Netflix is arguably the biggest streaming service in the world with a string of acclaimed shows and movies. With each passing year, the streaming service works to keep audiences hooked with returning series, such as Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen, Keri Russell's The Diplomat, and Emily in Paris, among others. While simultaneously delivering on brand-new titles which hold equal pull and quality, as projects like Alan Ritchson's War Machine and Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man (starring Cillian Murphy and Rebecca Ferguson) confirmed.