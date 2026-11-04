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Rain moves into the Mid-Ohio Valley Wednesday afternoon
2 days ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Do not let the dry weather Wednesday morning trick you. It is going to be a soggy afternoon across the Mid-Ohio Valley as rain moves in ahead of a cold front. The rain will be around through the evening commute and into tonight. There will be some pockets of heavy rain possible and that can cause some slick roads. About half an inch of rain is expect with some locally higher amounts to one inch possible. The rain will move out of the way after midnight tonight.