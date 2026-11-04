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Zhao Benshan's Surprise Comedy "Let's Go" Passes 23,000 Popularity On Day One With Zero Promotion
By Hana,2 days ago
Zhao Benshan is back with a brand-new comedy drama, and he didn't even announce it first!. "Let's Go", a 40-episode Republican-era comedy, dropped on November 2 at noon on Tencent Video, under its in-house comedy label "Bandeng Unit," and on Migu Video, with zero advance promotion. Even without any hype, it quickly took off, with its popularity index on the platform passing 23,000 on its very first day.