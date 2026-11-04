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UPDATE CORRECTION: McCann Projected to Edge Huizenga in 4th District U.S. House Race
By Gary Stevens,2 days ago
HOLLAND, MI (92 7 WHTC, Nov. 4, 2026) – The Lakeshore’s Congressional representation will be all blue following Tuesday’s General Election. While Democrat Hillary Scholten of Grand Rapids handily defeated Republican Terri DeBoer for a third two-year term in the 3rd District, the 4th District race narrowly went to challenger Sean McCann.