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Goldman Says Superfans Are the Next Frontier. Here’s What Keeps Them Paying.
By Guest Author,2 days ago
Goldman Sachs’ latest Music in the Air report, covered by Hypebot, raised its long-term forecast for the music industry for the first time since 2022. One reason is the superfan. Goldman now says its old rule of thumb, that a superfan spends about twice as much as the average listener, is too conservative. It also notes that close to half of fans on pay-what-you-want stores pay more than the minimum when given the choice.