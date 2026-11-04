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5 things to do this weekend, including 'A Streetcar Named Desire' and the return of Snowport
By Shira Laucharoen,2 days ago
This is the time of year when it feels best to settle into the warmth of a theater and watch a thought-provoking movie, or curl up at home with an old book. Both are options this weekend: check out the Boston Jewish Film Festival or the Boston International Antiquarian Book Fair. For an exhilarating theatrical experience, turn to Boston Lyric Opera’s production of “A Streetcar Named Desire,” or enter the ultimate winter shopping experience at Snowport. These events and more, below.