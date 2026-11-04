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Meet the volunteers, leaders, and behind-the-scenes changemakers powering Charlottesville’s nonprofits—and discover how C-VILLE Gives can help you support their work
By C-VILLE Writers,2 days ago
Behind every nonprofit doing good work in our community are the people who make it happen. As we launch C-VILLE Gives, our new community-wide giving campaign, we’re shining a spotlight on some of those people—from longtime volunteers and dedicated leaders to the folks working behind the scenes. In the following pages, meet the neighbors making a difference, learn more about the organizations they serve, and discover how you can help. Visit c-ville.gives through December 15 to support the causes that matter to you.