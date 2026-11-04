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PFAS certified reference material combines ten compounds for water testing
2 days ago
A single-ampoule certified reference material covering ten linear PFAS compounds aims to cut calibration preparation for water testing laboratories. Laboratories monitoring water for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can now source ten linear compounds from one certified reference material (CRM), following the launch of PFAS-10 by Restek. The mix covers...