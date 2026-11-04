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Advances in vapour filtration lead to cleaner air and cleaner measurements
2 days ago
The °Catalytic Vapor Filter (CVF) from Catalytic Instruments is trusted worldwide by public laboratories, universities, and industrial users for creating a safer and cleaner laboratory environment. Designed for indoor use, the system effectively removes 99.9% of butanol and isopropyl vapours, reducing unpleasant odours while minimising the risk of cross-sensitivity in sensitive measurements. The system is available for single-CPC installations, with higher-capacity configurations also available to serve multiple CPC units.