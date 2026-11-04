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Bitcoin surges to $78,300 in V-shaped comeback as midterm election uncertainty fades
By Omkar Godbole,2 days ago
BTC is steaming higher as U.S. midterm election uncertainty fades. Bitcoin BTC$78,484.20 has erased its early losses and is steaming higher as U.S. midterm election uncertainty fades. The largest cryptocurrency fell just below $76,000 early Wednesday as reports indicated Democrats were winning control of both chambers of Congress, a setback...