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A Popular Atlanta Restaurant Is Opening a New Location With 7,000 Sq. Ft. of Outdoor Space
By Riya Singh,2 days ago
Muchacho is expanding its presence in Atlanta with a new Downtown Decatur location. The location will bring the restaurant’s West Coast-inspired menu to the neighborhood. Muchacho will mark the opening with a weekend of events, including live music, giveaways and a community surfboard-painting activity. Muchacho Prepares to Open Another...
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