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2026 November 3rd general election: unofficial results
2 days ago
(File Photo: Source for Photo: FILE – Chester County, Pa., election workers process mail-in and absentee ballots at West Chester University in West Chester, Pa., Nov. 4, 2020. Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, approved a bill long-sought by counties seeking help to manage huge influxes of mail-in ballots during elections in the presidential battleground state and to avoid a repeat of 2020’s drawn-out vote count. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)