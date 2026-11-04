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Missouri Democrats break Republicans' state House supermajority with 16 flipped seats
By Missouri Independent,2 days ago
The blue wave reached the steps of the Missouri Governor’s Mansion Tuesday when Democrats won the state House seat representing downtown Jefferson City on their way to flipping 16 seats from Republicans across the state. Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe’s official residence will be represented by Suzanne Luther, a former...