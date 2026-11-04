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Jackson County voters renew COMBAT anti-crime sales tax. See results for other local questions
By The Beacon,2 days ago
In addition to state legislators, county officials and a slate of consequential statewide ballot questions, voters in Jackson County cast ballots for a variety of local taxes and government initiatives. Those questions had mixed results from voters. Here are the unofficial results. Jackson County COMBAT sales tax. Question 1 in...
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