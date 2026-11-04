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Wyandotte County voters reject sales taxes for city parks and services for homeless residents
By The Beacon,2 days ago
Wyandotte County voters rejected the chance to invest more local sales tax dollars into their city parks and homelessness services countywide. In Tuesday’s general election, voters denied two sales tax initiatives on the November ballot, including one intended to generate $12 million for community health and homelessness services throughout the county each year and another focused on improving public parks and area infrastructure. Had it been approved, the parks and infrastructure tax, expected to bring in $16 million annually, would’ve applied to improvements in Kansas City, Kansas, only.
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