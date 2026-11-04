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Refused to succeed Yaisle at Al-Ahly: the "Guardiola lookalike" a proposed solution to Newcastle's crisis
By Ahmad Salah,2 days ago
Matthias Jaissle's days in charge of Newcastle United may be numbered. The German's results have fallen off a cliff, and the public pressure on him is mounting. Two straight defeats to Everton have cast serious doubt over whether Jaissle can turn things around. Fans have aimed boos at him and his players in recent weeks, frustrated by toothless attacking and a brittle defence.