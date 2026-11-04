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Abdul El-Sayed set to become first Muslim senator after win in Michigan
2 days ago
Progressive favorite Abdul El-Sayed has defeated Republican Mike Rogers in a bitter campaign for Michigan’s open Senate seat, giving the Democratic Party’s left wing a breakthrough victory in one of the nation’s most important swing states. El-Sayed, the son of Egyptian immigrants, will become the nation’s first Muslim senator. France 24's Jessica Le Masurier has more.