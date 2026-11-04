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Cloudy with some light rain today—Cooler temps settle over the area for several days
By Todd Stapleton,2 days ago
We will see some cooler temperatures settle over the area for the next several days. We could see some areas of light rain during the day today, but we’ll otherwise see mostly cloudy skies today with a high of 60. Winds out of the west will gust up to 20 miles per hour. Then, we’ll see gradually clearing skies for tonight with a low of 42—getting back to lows we were seeing a few weeks back.