undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Steam is drowning in new games, and Valve is dropping tougher restrictions
By Vikhyaat Vivek,2 days ago
Steam has apparently been struggling to keep up with new game submissions. Developers have been forced to wait longer to get their games approved, which has caused Valve to step in to fix things. The company is putting stricter release requirements in place, including one which is absolutely hilarious. Valve needs developers to play their games through Steam before submitting them for review.