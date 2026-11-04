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Fort Collins-area district to close, consolidate 8 schools
By Anna Merod,2 days ago
Poudre School District’s Board of Education last week approved the closure or consolidation of eight schools between the 2027-28 and 2028-29 school years. The approved plan in the Fort Collins, Colorado, school district comes as it projects average enrollment to be 23,566 students from 2025 to 2030 — leaving over 10,500 seats open. The district has the capacity to serve 34,105 students.
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