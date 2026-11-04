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UK, France tighten digital asset rules; BoE studies tokenization
By James Field,2 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... TL;DR: The Bank of England is consulting until February 12, 2027, on whether to allow central counterparties to accept tokenized collateral. Meanwhile, the Financial Conduct Authority has settled with HTX, which is leaving the U.K. France’s Senate passed a bill to implement the OECD’s CARF tax-reporting standard.