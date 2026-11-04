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Slime Co. Brings Its Build-Your-Own Slime Bar to Arizona With First Location at Chandler Fashion Center
By Lisa Hay,2 days ago
Slime Co., the build-your-own slime bar that has become a go-to destination for families in Maryland and Virginia, is opening its first Arizona location at Chandler Fashion Center this November. The store, located upstairs near Scheels, marks the brand’s first expansion to the Southwest. A grand opening celebration is being planned for December, with details to be announced. A second Valley location at Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale is slated to open later this year, with more to come.
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