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Mickelson Earns 2nd Term as RS Mayor While Blake Wins GR Mayor’s Seat
By David Martin,2 days ago
ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs will keep its mayor for another four years while Green River prepares to welcome a former legislator to the mayor’s office. Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson defeated Councilman Rick Milonas to earn his second term as the city’s mayor. Milonas has long been a critic of Mickelson and his actions as the city’s mayor, but those criticisms did not attract voters to Milonas. According to unofficial results, Mickelson earned 3,954 votes to Milonas’ 1,687, winning the election with 69.4% of the votes in that race. Four incumbents are returning with Mickelson in 2027, two of which faced challengers. In Ward 1, Jeannie Demas defeated Robert Godfrey 846 votes to 378, earning 68.61% of the vote. David Thompson earned an election win in Ward 2, defeating Tristian Wooden 838 votes to 337. Thompson earned 70.78% of the vote in that race. Daniel Pedri and Randy Hanson were not challenged in their reelection bids.
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