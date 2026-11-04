undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hot Shots – 11/4/26
By MidWeek Staff,2 days ago
Pali Momi Medical Center won the 2026 Outstanding Patient Experience Award from healthcare platform Healthgrades. This is the seventh time that Pali Momi has received the award, which is based on patient feedback. Pictured (from left) are Ralf Edward Banatao-Clemente, registered nurse, telemetry medical-surgical unit charge nurse; Kahalo‘ipua Wong, registered nurse, operating room charge nurse; Margaret Arios, telemetry medical-surgical unit clinical assistant; Shari Takashima, telemetry medical-surgical unit ward clerk; Gloria Brooks, Pali Momi chief operating officer; and Joseph Data, lead nuclear medicine technologist.