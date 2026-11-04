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Miami (OH) faces Southeast Missouri State after LaMendola's 24-point showing
By The Associated Press,2 days ago
BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) visits Southeast Missouri State after Julianna LaMendola scored 24 points in Miami (OH)'s 59-52 win against the James Madison Dukes. Southeast Missouri State went 14-18 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Redhawks averaged 12.7 assists per game on 23.7 made field goals last season.