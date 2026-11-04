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Maersk 2026: Supply Chain Marketing Overhaul
By Editorial Team,2 days ago
Audio playback not supported in this browser. Maersk’s new import disclosure updates are about to scramble global supply chains, hitting logistics and customs hard. If you’re a marketing consultant, your job just got more complicated. These aren’t just legal hoops to jump through. These evolving import regulations fundamentally change how you have to approach supply chain marketing for any client who relies on international trade. The new rules will absolutely reshape the competitive playing field.