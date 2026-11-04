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Akron visits George Mason following Amoateng's 21-point showing
By The Associated Press,2 days ago
Akron Zips (0-1) at George Mason Patriots (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: George Mason takes on Akron after Mary Amoateng scored 21 points in George Mason's 91-71 win over the Temple Owls. George Mason finished 23-10 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Patriots averaged 18.2 points off of turnovers, 13.0 second-chance points and 2.6 bench points last season.