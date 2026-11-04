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Record Turnout For The 42nd International Minyan For NYC Marathoners
2 days ago
Sunday, November 1, was quite a morning at the Marathon staging area. Arnie Breitbart was there. As a young medical student, he had gathered with 25 other stalwarts around an Israeli flag in the middle of what was then the Fort Wadsworth parade ground at the 1983 NYC Marathon for the first “Minyan for Marathoners.” And here he was, four decades later, doing it again.