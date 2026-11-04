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New Van Wyck Express Lanes Open As $1.4 Billion Project Nears Completion
2 days ago
After years of construction and traffic delays, drivers traveling to JFK Airport have new lanes available on the Van Wyck Expressway. The new high-occupancy vehicle lanes opened October 23 along a 4.3-mile stretch between the Kew Gardens Interchange and JFK, marking a major milestone in the state’s $1.4 billion Van Wyck Expressway Capacity and Access Improvements project.