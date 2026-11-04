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Gun safety champion JoAnna Mendoza elected to U.S. House in AZ-06
By News Director,2 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — GIFFORDS PAC, the national gun violence prevention organization founded by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, congratulated JoAnna Mendoza on her election to serve as the representative for Arizona’s 6th Congressional District. From 2007 to 2012, former Congresswoman Giffords represented a similar district that included parts of Tucson and its surrounding area in the U.S. House.
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