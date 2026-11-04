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Shrewsbury Township Democrats retain Township Committee seat
By Joe Seewald,2 days ago
Democrat Lester Jennings won re-election to the Shrewsbury Township Committee, defeating Republican challenger Matthew Berdel. Jennings received 280 votes, while Berdel received 83. Berdel, an engineer, sought to unseat Jennings and break the Democrats’ hold on the three-member governing body. Jennings’s victory preserves Democratic control of every seat on the...