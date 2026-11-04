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In Linden, a Republican upset
By Joe Seewald,2 days ago
Democratic Mayor Derek Armstead won a fourth term, defeating independent Carlos Rivas. Armstead received 6,717 votes, while Rivas received 4,908 votes. Democratic Council President Michele Yamakaitis also won re-election, defeating Republican challenger Victor Kaminski, a real estate instructor. Yamakaitis received 7,737 votes, while Kaminski received 3,209 votes. In the Fourth...
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