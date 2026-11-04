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Shrewsbury Borough Republicans retain both council seats
By Joe Seewald,2 days ago
Republicans Devon Morton and Jim Daly defeat Democratic challenger Alexander Howard, while Mayor Kimberly Eulner wins another term unopposed, preserving Republican control of borough government. Republicans Devon Morton and Jim Daly won election to the Shrewsbury Borough Council, defeating Democratic challenger Alexander Howard. Republican Mayor Kimberly Eulner also secured another...
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