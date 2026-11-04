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Washington Borough Democrats flip four council seats in election-night rout of Republicans
By Joe Seewald,2 days ago
Democrats swept all four Washington Borough Council seats on Tuesday, defeating a Republican slate that included two incumbent council members and reversing the outcome of a contentious GOP primary earlier this year. Josephine Noone led the field with 1,214 votes, followed by Jessica Lyons with 1,190, former Deputy Mayor Ethel...
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