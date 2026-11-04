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Luis Enrique left furious by refereeing 'joke' during PSG's six-goal Champions League masterclass against Villarreal
By Yosua Arya,2 days ago
PSG delivered a flawless performance to completely thrash Villarreal 6-0 in their Champions League clash. However, the resounding European victory was slightly overshadowed by a truly bizarre incident on the touchline late in the game. Manager Enrique was left completely infuriated by a highly unusual refereeing decision in the second...