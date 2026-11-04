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Kim and Tom Kowalkowski named chairs of United Way’s 2026-2027 campaign
By Press Releases,2 days ago
United Way of Greenbrier Valley is pleased to announce Kim and Tom Kowalkowski as the 2026–2027 Campaign Chairs. Both are dedicated supporters of the Greenbrier Valley community, bringing a shared commitment to service, generosity, and improving the lives of those around them. Kim is an active member of the United Way of Greenbrier Valley Board of Directors, where she has contributed her time and leadership to advancing the organization’s mission. Tom, a local physician, shares that commitment to making a difference in the community. As campaign chairs, the Kowalkowskis are looking forward to encouraging individuals, families, and local businesses to invest in their community through charitable giving. They hope to inspire others to recognize the impact their contributions can make and the importance of coming together to support the organizations and programs that serve local residents. Their leadership will help guide this year’s campaign as United Way continues working to build a stronger, healthier, and more resilient Greenbrier Valley.