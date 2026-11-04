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Carnegie Hall’s 40th Taste of Our Towns (TOOT) celebrates four decades of community, creativity, and culinary tradition
By Press Releases,2 days ago
Lewisburg, WV – Carnegie Hall’s 40th and final Taste of Our Towns (TOOT) proved once again why it remains one of West Virginia’s most cherished community festivals. On Saturday, October 10, thousands of residents and visitors filled the streets of historic downtown Lewisburg to savor food and drinks from dozens of regional vendors, enjoy live music, explore hands‑on activities in the Kids’ Zone, and experience demonstrations from Carnegie Hall’s teaching artists. The City of Lewisburg’s Public Works Department continued its beloved tradition by installing a handmade Cornucopia of Taste and Tradition in front of Carnegie Hall which offered festivalgoers a perfect backdrop for photos and memories.